The Mountain East Conference announced its yearly softball awards and all-conference teams on Thursday afternoon after a vote by the league coaches.

Frostburg State freshman Jamie Roberts was named the conference freshman of the year, while also securing a spot on the All-MEC First Team. She led the team in hitting with a .414 average, including hitting 12 doubles and a home run. She totaled 35 RBI, drew 10 walks, and even stole a pair of bases on the year.

Frostburg State freshman Jamie Roberts Credit: Frostburg State University

Joining her on the all-conference teams were senior Kennadie Batchelor, sophomore Katie Ernst, and freshmen Laura Gilford and Kate Chapple, as all were named to the Second Team. Batchelor has been fantastic defensively at second base while also going a perfect 12-12 on stolen bases.

Ernst was one of the top offensive catchers in the league, batting .351 to go along with 21 RBI and drawing a team-high 14 walks. Gilford led the league in stolen bases and set a new record with 33 as an effective leadoff batter. Chapple had a team-best 2.97 ERA and led the team in strikeouts with 73. She was also one of the league leaders in saves with three, along with her nine wins.