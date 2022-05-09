Olivia and Liam were America’s most popular baby names in 2021. Liam has been the top choice for new parents for five years in a row, and Olivia has topped the list for three years. Once again, parents chose to stick with familiar names during this unprecedented time. Out of both Top 10 lists combined, only one name changed, with Theodore replacing Alexander in popularity. The name Theodore joins the Top 10 list for the first time–welcome to the club “Teddy!”

Here are the top 10 boys and girls’ names for 2021: Boys Girls 1. Liam 1. Olivia 2. Noah 2. Emma 3. Oliver 3. Charlotte 4. Elijah 4. Amelia 5. James 5. Ava 6. William 6. Sophia 7. Benjamin 7. Isabella 8. Lucas 8. Mia 9. Henry 9. Evelyn 10. Theodore 10. Harper

For all of the top baby names of 2021, and to see where your name ranks, go to Social Security’s website, www.socialsecurity.gov/babynames.

Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi encourages everyone to enjoy the baby names list and, while online, create a Social Security account at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount. my Social Security, born ten years ago this month, is a personalized online account that people can use beginning in their working years and continue while receiving Social Security benefits.

Over the decade, more than 69 million people have signed up and benefited from the many secure and convenient self-service options. People who set up their my Social Security account have access to additional personalized services. They can request a replacement Social Security card online if they meet certain requirements. If they already receive Social Security benefits, they can start or change direct deposit online, request a replacement SSA-1099, and print or download a current Benefit Verification Letter from their account if they need proof of their benefits.

People not yet receiving benefits can use their online account to get a personalized Social Security Statement, which provides their earnings information and estimates of their future benefits. The portal also includes a retirement estimator and links to information about other online services, such as applications for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits.

Additional Baby Names Information:

Social Security began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. At the time of a child’s birth, parents supply the name to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card, thus making Social Security America’s source for the most popular baby names.

Each year, the list reveals the effect of pop culture on naming trends. Here are the top five fastest-rising boys and girls names in 2021: Boys Girls 1. Amiri 1. Raya 2. Eliam 2. Wrenley 3. Colter 3. Angelique 4. Ozzy 4. Vida 5. Loyal 5. Emberlynn

Please visit www.socialsecurity.gov/babynames to view the entire list.