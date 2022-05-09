Welcome to The Potomac River Test Range Website. This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). Our military uses these facilities to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress.

Range / Weapons Testing Hotline: 877-845-5656 (toll-free) for daily updates on range operation and test schedules.

Noise Questions & Comments: Call NSF Dahlgren: at 540-653-8153 to comment or ask a question about noise or vibrations you think are being caused by operations at Dahlgren.

For more information on NSWC Dahlgren’s range schedule, contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office at (540) 653-8154.

Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) plans to conduct range testing May 9-10 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., which may produce very loud noise in communities surrounding Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone, as described in 33 CFR 334.230, will be restricted during testing.