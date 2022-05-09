LATHAM, N.Y. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team earned the automatic qualifier (AQ) to the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championships Sunday with a 5-0 victory Sunday afternoon.

St. Mary’s College (15-3), the United East Conference champion, shut out SUNY Delhi (9-6), the North Atlantic Conference champion, in the United East/NAC Crossover match.

The 2022 Division III men’s tennis selections will be revealed Monday, May 9, on NCAA.com via press release. This year’s tournament will run from May 12-29, including the singles and doubles championships. You can view the complete team bracket when the selections are revealed.

How It Happened

Doubles

Men’s Tennis Winning United East/NAC Crossover (5.8.22) Credit: Stephanie Dutton / St. Mary's College of Maryland

St. Mary’s eighth consecutive victory jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead as the Seahawks swept all three doubles matches.

Sophomores Nick Rohr (Fairfax County, Va./Robinson) and Keawe Shepherd Johnson (Silver Spring, Md./Montgomery Blair) picked up the first team point with an 8-2 victory at the third spot, taking down Daniel Distasio and Ryoto Yoshinaga.

(Fairfax County, Va./Robinson) and (Silver Spring, Md./Montgomery Blair) picked up the first team point with an 8-2 victory at the third spot, taking down Daniel Distasio and Ryoto Yoshinaga. The second team point came at the second flight as the duo of senior captain Sam Sheats (Arnold, Md./Broadneck) and first-year Tyler VanValkenburg (Fredericksburg, Va./Massaponax) posted an 8-2 win over Kyle Gonda and Tyler Kemble. Their 18th win of the season sets the single-season record for doubles wins, surpassing the previous mark of 17 established by Andrew Gear ’14 and Mark Hardesty ’16 in 2012-13.

(Arnold, Md./Broadneck) and first-year (Fredericksburg, Va./Massaponax) posted an 8-2 win over Kyle Gonda and Tyler Kemble. Their 18th win of the season sets the single-season record for doubles wins, surpassing the previous mark of 17 established by Andrew Gear ’14 and Mark Hardesty ’16 in 2012-13. Junior captain Stephen Alam (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) and sophomore Kier Nacua (La Plata, Md./La Plata) collected the third team point at No. 1 doubles with an 8-4 triumph over Christopher Balogh and Jarod Rackliffe.

Singles

Sheats got St. Mary’s one point closer to the 5-0 decision with a 6-1, 6-0 triumph over Kemble at the third flight.

got St. Mary’s one point closer to the 5-0 decision with a 6-1, 6-0 triumph over Kemble at the third flight. The Seahawks punched their ticket to the NCAA’s when Rohr notched a 6-2, 6-1 win over Distasio at No. 6 singles.

Up Next for the Seahawks