LATHAM, N.Y. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team earned the automatic qualifier (AQ) to the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championships Sunday with a 5-0 victory Sunday afternoon.
St. Mary’s College (15-3), the United East Conference champion, shut out SUNY Delhi (9-6), the North Atlantic Conference champion, in the United East/NAC Crossover match.
The 2022 Division III men’s tennis selections will be revealed Monday, May 9, on NCAA.com via press release. This year’s tournament will run from May 12-29, including the singles and doubles championships. You can view the complete team bracket when the selections are revealed.
How It Happened
Doubles
- St. Mary’s eighth consecutive victory jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead as the Seahawks swept all three doubles matches.
- Sophomores Nick Rohr (Fairfax County, Va./Robinson) and Keawe Shepherd Johnson (Silver Spring, Md./Montgomery Blair) picked up the first team point with an 8-2 victory at the third spot, taking down Daniel Distasio and Ryoto Yoshinaga.
- The second team point came at the second flight as the duo of senior captain Sam Sheats (Arnold, Md./Broadneck) and first-year Tyler VanValkenburg (Fredericksburg, Va./Massaponax) posted an 8-2 win over Kyle Gonda and Tyler Kemble. Their 18th win of the season sets the single-season record for doubles wins, surpassing the previous mark of 17 established by Andrew Gear ’14 and Mark Hardesty ’16 in 2012-13.
- Junior captain Stephen Alam (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) and sophomore Kier Nacua (La Plata, Md./La Plata) collected the third team point at No. 1 doubles with an 8-4 triumph over Christopher Balogh and Jarod Rackliffe.
Singles
- Sheats got St. Mary’s one point closer to the 5-0 decision with a 6-1, 6-0 triumph over Kemble at the third flight.
- The Seahawks punched their ticket to the NCAA’s when Rohr notched a 6-2, 6-1 win over Distasio at No. 6 singles.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- May 12 – NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championships First Round – TBA