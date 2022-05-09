LATHAM, N.Y. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team punched their ticket to the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships Sunday afternoon with a 5-0 win in the United East Conference / North Atlantic Conference Crossover match.

St. Mary’s College (11-7), the United East champions, blanked Husson University (7-4), the North Atlantic champion, to earn the automatic qualifier to the NCAA Tournament.

Selections for the 2022 Division III women’s tennis championships will be released on Monday, May 9. The release will be here on NCAA.com at 12 p.m. ET.

How It Happened

Doubles

The Seahawks took all three doubles, starting with an 8-1 triumph at the third spot by junior Sydney Anderson (Ellicott City, Md./Wilde Lake) and first-year Giselle Harris (Easton, Md./Easton) over Julia O’Leary and Lexi Thompson.

The lead stretched to 2-0 with an 8-3 victory at the first flight by junior captain Hannah Gorel (Jessup, Md./Hammond) and first-year Diana Levit (Rockville, Md./Richard Montgomery) over Hannah Malinen and Natalie Tilton.

The duo of senior captain Hallie Hershey (Keedysville, Md./North Hagerstown) and first-year Amber Manspeaker (Westminster, Md./Westminster) gave St. Mary's a 3-0 advantage following an 8-2 win at No. 2 doubles over Molly Chicoine and Nicci Munroe.

Women’s Tennis Winning United East/NAC Crossover (5.8.22) Credit: Stephanie Dutton / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Singles

It was a 4-0 match when Hershey posted a 6-0, 6-1 win over O’Leary at the No. 3 spot.

Gorel clinched the match for the Seahawks with a double-bagel victory at the second flight.

