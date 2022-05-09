The Town of North Beach will be conducting smoke tests on the sewer system on May 10, 2022. Intermittent road closures may be necessary. You may see smoke coming from the system, and this smoke poses no hazard to residents or animals.

Smoke testing is a common test method used to identify sections of the sanitary sewer collection system that have defects such as cracks, leaks, or faulty connections that allow rainwater to enter this underground pipe network.

Smoke testing forces smoke-filled air through a sanitary sewer line. The smoke under pressure will fill the mainline plus any connections and then follow the path of any leak to the ground surface, quickly revealing the source of the problem.