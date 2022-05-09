UPDATE 5/9/2022: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, May 6, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine Carrington Martin sentenced Fred Odell Scott, 58, of Waldorf, to 20 years in prison for the Second-Degree Murder of John Staton and the Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence. In addition to the 20 years in prison, Scott will be on supervised probation for 5 years upon release and receive 20 years of suspended time.

On July 2, 2021, Scott entered a guilty plea to the above-mentioned charges.

UPDATE 12/13/2019: Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have identified and arrested the suspect in the homicide of John Ercell Staton, 54, of Newburg, who was shot and killed on December 10 in the 100 block of Smallwood Village Center in Waldorf.

Fred Odell Scott Sr., 55, of Waldorf

The suspect, Fred Odell Scott Sr., 55, of Waldorf, was arrested on December 12 and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and other related charges.

He is being held with no bond at the Charles County Detention Center. The suspect and victim were known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE 12/10/2019 9:00 pm -On December 10 at 3:09 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Smallwood Village Center in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect and victim were involved in an altercation in the shopping center parking lot when the suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim multiple times. The suspect then fled in a gray vehicle.

The victim, John Ercell Staton, 54, of Newburg, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Detectives are pursuing leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Feldman at (301) 609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case. The investigation is ongoing

UPDATE 4:21 PM: Adult male victim from the shooting has been pronounced deceased. Detectives are investigating and working on leads. Anyone with info should call 301-932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS.

UPDATE 3:43 PM: Preliminary info: suspect(s) fled in a grey passenger vehicle. Please call 301-932-2222 if you have any information. There is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story.

Police Activity: Police on the scene of shooting in the area of 152 Smallwood Village Shopping Center in Waldorf. Avoid parking lot area until advised. We are getting more details.

Anyone with immediate info about this case should call 301-932-2222.