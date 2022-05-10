LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will host an Open House Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport to showcase the newly renovated terminal. The Open House will be from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a Commissioner presentation beginning at 2 p.m.

As part of the Commissioners’ Mission to provide effective and efficient services, including robust capital improvements and infrastructure investments, the Commissioners allocated over $46 million in the FY2022 budget to improve and upgrade the Airport, runways, hangars, and other on-site facilities.

Residents are invited to attend the Open House event to learn more about St. Mary’s County Regional Airport facilities and capabilities, including upcoming charter flight services, the Civil Air Patrol, Southern Maryland Sea Planes, and more.