Governor Larry Hogan today announced the appointment of Horacio Tablada as secretary of the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) Credit: State of Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced the appointment of Horacio Tablada as secretary of the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE).

Tablada currently serves as deputy secretary of the Department of the Environment. He has more than three decades of experience as an environmental leader in Maryland, with accomplishments that include the environmental oversight of the redevelopment of the former Sparrows Point steel mill site and the state’s highly successful program to reduce childhood blood lead poisoning. He succeeds Secretary Ben Grumbles, who has been appointed executive director of the Environmental Council of the States.

“Horacio Tablada has committed his career to serve the public and protecting the environment and public health,” said Governor Hogan. “He will lead MDE’s ongoing work to protect and restore the environment, including the Chesapeake Bay, boost jobs and our economy through the safe redevelopment of brownfields, and help the state achieve its climate goals through partnerships.”

A native of Nicaragua, Deputy Secretary Tablada has served in management and technical capacities in state environmental regulatory programs since 1985. Before being named deputy secretary in 2015, he was director of the Department of the Environment’s Land Management Administration for more than a decade, overseeing brownfield redevelopment of former industrial sites, recycling and waste diversion, management of solid waste and hazardous waste, fuel facilities, mining, and lead paint poisoning prevention.

“I want to thank Governor Hogan for his confidence and for the appointment as secretary of the Department of the Environment,” said Deputy Secretary Tablada. “I look forward to serving the citizens of Maryland and continuing to advance the science-based policies that have resulted in cleaner air, a cleaner Chesapeake Bay, sustainable and restored properties, and protection of our children from lead poisoning.”

Governor Hogan has also appointed Suzanne Dorsey as deputy secretary of the Department of the Environment. She currently serves as assistant secretary of the agency.

Suzanne Dorsey has been assistant secretary for the Department of the Environment since February 2019, working with the agency’s Water and Science Administration on Chesapeake Bay restoration and issues that require cross-agency collaboration on greenhouse gas reduction and climate resiliency, environmental justice, public health, and government transparency. She previously was executive director of the Harry R. Hughes Center for Agro-Ecology at the University of Maryland.

“I would like to thank Governor Hogan for this appointment,” said Assistant Secretary Dorsey. “I am eager to work closely with our department’s dedicated public servants to advance progress on the environmental issues of our times, including Chesapeake Bay restoration and climate change.”

Secretary Grumbles has led the Maryland Department of Environment since Governor Hogan took office in 2015 and is the longest-serving Environment secretary in the state’s history.

“I want to thank Ben for his outstanding service to the state and the region,” said Governor Hogan. “Under his leadership, we have made great strides to achieve our Chesapeake Bay restoration goals, continued to reduce childhood lead poisoning in our state, and implemented one of the nation’s most aggressive and balanced climate programs.”

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve in the Hogan administration, working for bold and bipartisan environmental solutions,” said Secretary Grumbles. “Maryland is a national leader in climate action and environmental protection thanks to Governor Hogan’s leadership and the tireless efforts of our department’s employees, and our many public and private sector partners throughout the state, region, and nation.”

Tablada’s appointment is effective June 1.