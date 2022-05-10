UPDATE 5/10/2022: Hello, can we please talk our guy Poe for a minute.

Poe loves to play and run around with his toys. He would make a great jogging or walking partner.

Poe knows to sit, stay, and lay down. He seems to do well with other dogs, and he is the shelter’s go-to helper dog to meet other dogs. He loves everyone he meets.

Poe is a black and brown male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix.

He is approximately 1 year and 7 months old. He weighs about 64.3 lbs. He has not been neutered but will be neutered and fully vetted and microchipped upon adoption.

Poe is ready to find his forever family and out of the shelter and live his life to the fullest with walks, play-time, and a buddy to hang out with.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)