NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Sophomore Meaghan Collins (Pocomoke City, Md./Pocomoke) picked up a runner-up finish in the discus throw on Saturday at the 2022 Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships hosted by Christopher Newport University.

Ariat Ojulu running at Seahawk Invitational (4.2.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s outdoor track & field team finished fifth in the six-team field with 26 points. St. Mary’s College set three school records while posting 10 personal records.

Christopher Newport captured its second straight C2C women’s outdoor championship title with 235 points, followed by the University of California Santa Cruz in second (139), the University of Mary Washington in third (109.50), and Salisbury University in fourth (98.50). Pratt Institute came in last with five points.

How It Happened

Collins came in second in the discus with a mark of 31.68m while sophomore Morgan Marzec (Delmar, Md./Salisbury Christian) notched a PR of 21.63m to finish sixth. Marzec’s mark ranks eighth in the C2C.

