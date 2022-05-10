LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County began their May 10, 2022, business meeting in a joint session with the Board of Education at the Moakley Street Office in Leonardtown.

Following the joint meeting, the Commissioners adjourned until 11 a.m. for their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown, beginning with the invocation and pledge and consent agenda approval.

The Commissioners then recognized Older Americans Month and National Transportation Week by presenting Proclamations.

The Department of Aging & Human Services presented a symbolic check to the College of Southern Maryland for the Jane Hale Sypher Scholarship Fund for $2,705. Funds for the check were collected from the Commission for Women Symposium.

The Department of Information Technology received approval from the Commissioners for the renewal of the Comcast Franchise Agreement.

The Department of Aging & Humans Services received approval for their request to renew the Living Well Center of Excellence License Application for Aug. 1, 2021 – July 30, 2024. The license provides for the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services to serve as an associate agency to provide evidence-based programs including Chronic Disease Self-Management (CDSMP), Diabetes Self-Management (DSMP), and Stepping Up Your Nutrition.

The Commissioners approved the Department of Public Works & Transportation’s request for the FY2022 National Fish and Wildlife Design Grant Application for $95,217. Funds from the grant will go toward remediating the Piney Point Shore Erosion on the lagoon side of the property.

The Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Human Resources to revise the bylaws for the Commission on People With Disabilities to reflect a bi-monthly meeting schedule beginning July 1, 2022. Additionally, the Commissioners voted to modify the Commission for People With Disabilities name.

The Department of Human Services also received Commissioner approval on a request for a department reorganization, moving a Fiscal Specialist IV from Emergency Services to the Finance Department, moving a Fiscal Specialist IV position and an administrative coordinator position under the direct supervision of the Emergency Services Chief, and moving the administrative coordinator position for the Animal Shelter under the direct supervision of the Animal Shelter Manager.

The Commissioners will have a Budget Work Session at 1:30 p.m. to provide direction following public input from the Budget Public Hearing held Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The Commissioners will also review appeals and personnel realignment requests.

The next Commissioner business meeting will be in the Chesapeake Building at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs.

Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.