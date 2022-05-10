?It was a rocky start to the trophy rockfish season a week ago Sunday, but the fishing improved all week until the ugly rain, gale winds, and cold came on Saturday morning.

Old Man Winter is kicking up a fuss and is resisting his eviction notice. This looks like the week that he clears out, and we get some 70-degree temperatures, and Spring can take up residence. Captain Bernie gets his limit. Check out that chartreuse umbrella rig the rail. Captain Bernie took this 14 year old youngster out for his first time fishing and he landed this 52 inch, 46 pound trophy. More from the Shea D Lady Capt. Bernie Shea ( 301 672 3282) out of Solomons found trophies for his party near the mouth of the Patuxent last Wednesday. Great pair of fish from just above Little Cove Point, landed on spinning rods jigging chartreuse cocktail lures.

Stripers showed up in the Cove Point area for trollers and jiggers. Some beautiful fish were on the 18-foot shelf between Little Cove Point and the Cove Point Light. There were fish on the points from CCNP to the mouth of the Honga River for lure casters, but all were under-sized.

Boats out of Deale found their limit of trophy rockfish from Eastern Bay to the mouth of the Choptank.

All this was before the weather came in and closed us out. The clearing on Monday was good, but the wind and super-high tides kept the boats tied up.

We will all be pioneers on Tuesday when conditions allow us out for the first time in three days. How the weather affected the fish, and their whereabouts will be anybody’s guess.

Perch, trout, redfish, and crabs have all been on hold in the cold and rain. As soon as the weather warms, they will all hurry to make up for the lost time. Be ready.

Bass, crappie, bluegill, and pickerel will all be hungry now. Freshwater fishing will be excellent with the infusion of the needed rain.