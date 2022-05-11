The Board of Education at its May 10 meeting approved two administrative Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff appointments – Executive Director of Schools and Director of Title I Programs.

St. Charles High School Principal Richard Conley has been named as Executive Director of Schools. The appointment is effective July 1.

Conley joins the CCPS Office of School Administration in the new role July 1 and will work alongside Linda Gill, Ed.D., who is also an executive director of schools. Conley’s appointment fills the position of Marvin Jones, Ed.D., who transitions to the Chief of Schools position on July 1. As an executive director of schools, Conley will serve on the school system leadership team for Superintendent of Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D.

St. Charles High School Principal Richard Conley Credit: Charles County Public Schools

The Board also approved the appointment of Arin Bonner as Director of Title I Programs. Her appointment is effective immediately. Bonner has been serving in the Acting Director of Title I Programs role since February of this year.

Conley is a veteran CCPS educator. He first joined the school system as a Spanish teacher at Westlake High School in 2003. In 2007, Conley took on the role of administrative assistant at Westlake before transitioning to a vice principal role at Henry E. Lackey High School in 2008. He was named principal at St. Charles High School in 2013 and led the school opening at the start of the 2014-15 school year. Additionally, Conley is a graduate of the school system.

In his current role as a high school principal, Conley serves as a mentor to new principals, served on the high school COVID-19 reopening workgroup, and is a member of both the grade and credit recovery, and grading policy workgroups. He has been principal at St. Charles since the school opened and oversaw the final stages of its opening to include teacher and staff recruitment, developing a school vision and mission, and managing a $4.7 million capital equipment budget.

As an executive director of schools, Conley will help to oversee daily school operations, supervise school administrators, coordinate high school graduations, student activities and athletics, coordinate hearings for student disciplinary matters, address parent and community school concerns, and serve as a point of contact for external and partner agencies, organizations and businesses requesting interaction with schools.

Conley said he is excited to transition to the new role.

“During my time as a school-based teacher and administrator I’ve had the privilege to work with many supportive teachers, administrators, students, parents and other stakeholders who were all committed to the vision of helping our school be the best it could be. I’m excited to assume this new role and to be able to have that same experience at the county level as we work to make Charles County Public Schools the best it can be. I am grateful to the Board of Education, Dr. Navarro and Dr. Jones for their confidence in me, and look forward to starting this new journey,” Conley said.

Conley holds a master’s degree in educational administration from McDaniel College, and dual bachelor’s degrees from the University of Maryland, College Park, in foreign language education and government and politics.

Bonner is also a veteran CCPS educator. She first joined the school system in 2006 as a first-grade teacher at J.C. Parks Elementary School. During her career with CCPS, Bonner has also served as a Title I Program Instructional Specialist, Title I Program Coordinator and most recently as the Acting Director of Title I Programs. During her time with CCPS, Bonner has helped write curriculum, facilitated program evaluations for the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) and served on committees focused on updating the Title I application process and MSDE program monitoring tools.

Arin Bonner Credit: Charles County Public Schools

Bonner has also presented on CCPS Title I programs at the National ESEA Conference in support of the school system’s Title I distinguished schools, as well as the Title I DADvisory Council.

Bonner said she is proud to support the school system in a new role.

“As a product of Charles County Public Schools, I attended Eva Turner Elementary School, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School and Maurice J. McDonough High School. It is with great pride and honor that I step into the role of Director of Title I Programs. With a passion for students and families, I will continue to strengthen our CCPS programmatic, instructional and parent/family engagement initiatives while ensuring that Title I students have an equitable opportunity to receive a high-quality education,” Bonner said.

Bonner holds a master’s degree in mathematical leadership from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Maryland, College Park.