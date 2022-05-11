On Tuesday, May 10, the Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services provided the Board of County Commissioners with a Fiscal 2023 Budget Work Session on the General Fund, Special Revenue Fund, Enterprise Fund, and Fiscal 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Plan. There will be $500,000 adjusted in the Capital Improvement Plan to construct tiny homes or similar structures to address homelessness in the community. The Commissioners add/delete submissions were provided as well.
Open Session Briefings
- Economic Development Department Director Kelly Robertson-Slagle and College of Southern Maryland representatives provided a presentation on the Velocity Center programs and activities. These programs have provided Western Charles County, as well as the entire county, with programs and events focused on STEAM, entrepreneurial technical assistance, and innovation and collaboration.
Approval Items
Commissioners also approved:
- A fiscal 2022 budget transfer request of $259,500 to cover costs for various equipment needed for the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism.
- A fiscal 2022 budget transfer request of $44,000 for one year trial of a cloud-base software that will provide the county with a social media listening tool and ongoing survey options to actively solicit public opinion on policies, programs, and initiatives of county government.
- A fiscal 2022 budget transfer request of $52,580 for the Resuscitation Quality Improvement Telephone program.
- A fiscal 2022 Capital Project fund budget amendment increase of $697,400 to repair the physical education building at the College of Southern Maryland. A General fund budget amendment increase of $219,900 to fund a portion of this project.
- An agreement with the Charles County Board of Education for the Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School Water Quality Facility Outfall Repair and Stream Restoration Option Contract.
- A letter of support for HR 2116 and S3167.
- A request to set a public hearing for Amendments to the 2022-2031 Solid Waste Management Plan for Wednesday, June 8 at 6 p.m.
- A request to reschedule a public hearing for Bill 2022-03 Changes to Chapter 54 LOSAP to Wednesday, July 13 at 6 p.m.
- To appoint Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates, M.S. (District 2) and Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart, M.Ed. (District 3) to the workgroup to study the fiscal and operational viability of public-private partnerships for Charles County Public Schools.
Recognitions
- Business Appreciation Week
Viewing option of meetings: Click Here
Next Commissioners Session: May 17 and 18, 2022