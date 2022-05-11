CCYO’s annual Spring concert Sunday, May 15 will begin at 3:30 p.m., and it will be held at Thomas Stone High School, 3785 Leonardtown Rd, Waldorf, MD. This concert is free and open to the public.

The program will include conducted by Teri Lazar, Prelude Strings; Dennis Murphy, Encore Strings; Takako Mato, Encore Band, and Osman Kivrak, Charles County Youth Orchestra Symphony No. 2 by Ludwig van Beethoven and Symphony No. 8 by Antonin Dvorak. Other works will include a Concerto for Two Cellos by Vivaldi and popular works for strings and bands such as “A Thousand Years” and music from The Incredibles. The concert will conclude with a rousing rendition of Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy,” with all four ensembles performing together.

Upcoming CCYO events include the third annual Concerto Competition Concert on June 4 at 3 pm at Christ Church, La Plata, performances by all ensembles at Arts Fest in La Plata on June 11at noon, and the 2022 CCYO Chamber Music Festival from July 12 to 30 with concerts at Christ Church, La Plata, on July 16, 23 and 30 at 8 pm. In addition, various CCYO chamber music ensembles are performing at local events such as Alice Ferguson Foundation’s Pinot on the Potomac and the Charles County Arts Alliance Annual member meeting.

CCYO is one of the largest youth organizations in Southern Maryland, providing music education and performance opportunities for talented young musicians ages 8 to 18 in Charles, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, and Calvert counties.

Live performances in 2021 by CCYO have included an outdoor orchestra concert, a Concerto Competition concert, and six chamber music concerts at the Alice Ferguson Foundation in Accokeek, MD, and Christ Church, La Plata.

In 2020, during the pandemic, CCYO and its ensembles were very busy: they completed eight online orchestra concerts, performance labs once per month, and five masterclasses with world-class artists from the Pittsburgh Symphony, Colorado Symphony, United States Marine Band, and the National Symphony Orchestra.

The Charles County Youth Orchestra is sponsored by grants from the Charles County Arts Alliance, the Maryland State Arts Council, the Rotary Club of Charles County, MD, the Charles County Charitable Trust, and the Knights of Columbus Accokeek, MD. Other major contributors include Potters Violins, Gailes Violin Shop, and the Neighborhood Creative Arts Center of La Plata and generous donations from individuals.

