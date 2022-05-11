On May 10, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, along with members of the Emergency Services Team (EST) served a search and seizure warrant at the residence of Joseph Daren Brooks Jr., age 19, at the 21700 block of Kearsarge Place in Lexington Park.

As a result, a large quantity of suspected marijuana packaged to indicate distribution was located, as well as a shotgun, digital scale, and a large sum of U.S. currency.

Brooks was arrested and charged with the following:

Firearm/Drug Trafficking

CDS: Possession-Marijuana 10 grams plus

CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute

Brooks remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, on a no-bond status.