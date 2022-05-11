On May 11, 2022, just after 12:00 p.m., the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department (PFVFD) was alerted to the 600 block of Solomons Island Road (Fox Run Shopping Center) for a vehicle into the building and one patient reported unconscious. Credit: The Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department Credit: The Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department Credit: The Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department

PFVFD units (including Chief 2-B Helms, Capt. Musegades, and Lt. Robinson) along with the Huntingtown V.F.D., Prince Frederick V.R.S., Calvert Advanced Life Support, and Calvert Career EMS, arrived on the scene and located two patients.

One patient was extricated from the vehicle by emergency crews, and a second patient, who was an occupant inside the building, was treated. One patient was transported and the other refused transport to the hospital. Both sustained minor injuries.

The accident is being investigated by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the store is being examined for structural integrity by a Calvert County building inspector.