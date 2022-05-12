ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that he had appointed Amy Lorenzini to the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County and Kay Harding and Carol Johnson to the District Court for Baltimore City.

“It is my pleasure to appoint these individuals to serve in our state’s judicial system,” said Governor Hogan. “I am confident that Ms. Lorenzini, Ms. Harding, and Ms. Johnson will bring valuable experience and knowledge to the bench and honorably serve the citizens of their respective counties admirably.”

Amy Lorenzini has been an attorney with the Prince Frederick firm of Cumberland & Erly, LLC, for the past 17 years, serving as managing partner for the past eight years. Ms. Lorenzini has a general practice that includes a variety of civil and criminal circuit court litigation. The court has regularly appointed her to represent individuals in guardianship matters, children in adoption and custody matters, and military personnel.

Before joining Cumberland & Erly, LLC, Ms. Lorenzini was an assistant state’s attorney for St. Mary’s County for two years, where she was assigned to the child support enforcement unit and prosecuted district and circuit court criminal matters. She is a past president of the Calvert County Bar Association.

She received her B.A. from the University of Maryland College Park and her J.D. from the University of Maryland, Francis King Carey School of Law.

Kay Harding is an attorney with the Baltimore City Department of Law, where she represents the Baltimore City Police Department, Mayor, and City Council. Before this position, she spent 9 years as a staff attorney at the Maryland Legal Aid Bureau, where she represented individuals in landlord-tenant, family law, and consumer matters. Ms. Harding is also a board member and former president of the Alliance of Black Women Attorneys of Maryland and has served on the Commission on Judicial Disabilities’ Judicial Inquiry Board.

She received her B.A. from the University of Maryland College Park and her J.D. from the University of Maryland, Francis King Carey School of Law.

Carol Johnson has spent her entire 25-year legal career as an attorney with the public defender’s office, primarily in Baltimore City. She has extensive experience representing clients in both district and circuit courts. Ms. Johnson’s career began in the district court division, and she was promoted to the circuit court division and then to the felony division. Since 2008, Ms. Johnson’s practice has been primarily focused on representing individuals in misdemeanor criminal and traffic cases in the district court. She received her B.A. from the University of Rochester and her J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law.