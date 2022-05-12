(Waldorf, MD, May 11, 2022) Mitch Lambson (W, 2-0) dominated in tonight’s game, allowing three hits in a complete-game shutout. Lambson also struck out eight batters as he outdueled the Gastonia Honey Hunter’s starter, John Anderson (L, 2-2), who conceded only two runs across six and thirds innings.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs started the scoring in the second inning. Before Braxton Lee picked up an infield single, Zach Collier led off the inning with a walk. Austin Rei advanced the runners to second and third with a sacrifice bunt. The next batter, Michael Baca, chopped a ground ball to second base, scoring Collier and giving Southern Maryland a 1-0 lead.

The Blue Crabs’ lead remained 1-0 until the seventh inning as John Anderson stayed in the game to start the inning. With one out, Michael Baca drove a line drive home run over the Mini Monster in left-center field, giving the Blue Crabs a 2-0 lead.

In the eighth inning, the Blue Crabs added to their advantage. Jared Walker and David Harris walked to start the inning. Alex Crosby bunted down the third baseline, allowing both runners to advance. With two outs and runners on second and third, Braxton Lee flared a line drive into center field, past the outstretched reach of the center fielder Johnny Davis, scoring both Walker and Harris to give the Blue Crabs a 4-0 lead.

Mitch Lambson returned to the mound in the ninth inning, allowing only two baserunners. Lambson recorded the first out before walking Alex Holderbach. The next batter, Johnny Davis, lined a single into right field. With one out and two runners on, Blue Crabs’ Manager Stan Cliburn went to the mound to check on Lambson, but Cliburn ultimately decided to leave his starting pitcher in the game. Lambson quickly retired Jack Reinheimer and Joseph Rosa to end the game and complete the shutout.

Lambson’s performance was the first complete-game shutout in the Atlantic League this year. Impressively, Lambson only allowed four baserunners throughout the game, as he gave up only three singles and one walk. At the start of the evening, Lambson’s ERA was 5.14, but by the end of the game, it dropped to 3.13.

The Blue Crabs look to win the rubber match of a three-game set with the Honey Hunters tomorrow morning at 11 am for the second installment of Baseball in Education Day.