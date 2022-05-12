A body-contouring surgery can help you achieve the look you desire by getting rid of stubborn fat deposits in certain areas. However, it’s important to go over all the risks and potential complications associated with the surgery before making any decisions. Here are some things you should keep in mind before undergoing a body contouring surgery.

1. Choose A Center Wisely

When it comes to body contouring surgery, you want to be sure that you’re choosing a reputable center that has experience performing the procedure. Do some research on different centers in your area and ask around for recommendations. The specialists from a reputable med spa in Charlotte advise going to a center that is both FDA and clinically approved. The FDA approval is necessary because it means that the center is using safe and effective methods. The FDA does not approve every center, so this is something you should look into.

2. Know The Risks

As with any surgery, there are always risks involved. Be sure to discuss all the potential risks with your doctor before making any decisions. Some of the risks associated with body contouring surgery include infection, bleeding, blood clots, and reactions to anesthesia. Additionally, there is always the risk of scarring and asymmetry.

The Risk of Scarring: Scarring can occur both internally and externally. Internal scarring is when the scars are hidden beneath the skin and are not visible. External scarring is when the scars are visible on the surface of the skin.

Asymmetry: This is when the two sides of your body are not exactly alike. This can happen due to a number of factors, including how your body heals from surgery and how much fat is removed from each side.

3. Consider The Cost

Body-contouring surgery is not usually covered by insurance, so you will need to pay for it out of pocket. The cost of the surgery will depend on a number of factors, such as the type of procedure you’re having, the surgeon’s fee, and where the surgery is being performed. Be sure to get an estimate from your surgeon before making any decisions. For example, the price of a tummy tuck in Charlotte, NC will be different from the price of a tummy tuck in New York City. Usually, in the US, the price varies from $3,000 to $12,000.

4. Know The Recovery Time

Recovery time for body contouring surgery will vary depending on the individual and the type of procedure being performed. However, most people can expect to take at least two weeks off from work or their usual activities. During this time, you will likely experience some pain and swelling. Additionally, you’ll need to take it easy for the first few days after surgery and avoid any strenuous activity. For example, you shouldn’t lift anything heavier than 10 pounds for the first few weeks. Additionally, you will need to wear a compression garment for 4-6 weeks to help with the healing process.

5. Be Prepared For The Results

Body contouring surgery is not a weight-loss procedure. The goal of the surgery is to improve your appearance, not to perfect it. Additionally, the results of the surgery are not guaranteed. You may be disappointed with the results if your expectations are too high. It’s important to discuss your expectations with your surgeon before making any decisions. Body contouring surgery can produce amazing results, but it’s important to keep in mind that the results are not immediate. It can take several months for the full results of the surgery to be visible. Additionally, the results are not permanent. If you gain weight after the surgery, the fat deposits will return.

6. Be In Good Health

In order to minimize the risks associated with body contouring surgery, it’s important to be in good health before undergoing the procedure. This means that you should be at a healthy weight, have no medical conditions that could complicate the surgery, and not be a smoker. If you are a smoker, you will need to quit at least six weeks before the surgery. Additionally, you should avoid taking any medications that could thin your blood or interfere with healing. Your BMI should be below 30 before considering body contouring surgery.

These are some of the things you should keep in mind before undergoing body contouring surgery. Be sure to discuss all of your concerns with your surgeon before making any decisions. Body contouring surgery is a major decision that should not be taken lightly. So, with these things in mind, it will be easier for you to understand the procedure and make your decision.