(Baltimore) — Maryland’s five sports wagering facilities combined to contribute $415,801 to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs. Each sports wagering licensee contributes 15% of its taxable win to the state.

Details on each facility’s handle, hold percentage, taxable win, prizes, promotional play, and contribution to the State of Maryland are available by clicking the link above.

Here are the statewide sports wagering totals for April 2022:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including promotional wagers provided to players by sportsbooks):

$26,908,845

Prizes (Winnings paid to players):

$24,070,344

Hold (Handle less prizes paid):

$2,838,501 (10.5%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after paying winners and deducting promotional play and other amounts):

$2,772,004

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the taxable win):

$415,801

The hold percentage for all wagers settled during April was 10.7%. Since the inception of the sports wagering program in December 2021, the hold percentage for settled wagers has been 9.5%.

MGM National Harbor, Live! Casino, Horseshoe Casino, Ocean Downs Casino, and Hollywood Casino began their sportsbook operations in December 2021, with openings occurring from Dec. 9 to Dec. 23. Additional facilities are expected to open shortly.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming operates the Maryland Lottery and is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos and sports wagering program. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino and sports wagering partners on financial, security, regulatory, and licensing procedures. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino and sports wagering operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming remind players to play responsibly and within their budget; resources are available at mdgamblinghelp.org or by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.