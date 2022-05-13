On May 9 at 1:15 a.m., detectives were conducting surveillance in the 3100 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf due to recent commercial burglaries. The suspect(s) were smashing out the front windows of businesses and stealing money from cash registers.

During their surveillance, a detective noticed the front door to a liquor store had been shattered. The detective observed one suspect flee from the business into a nearby wooded area upon approaching the store.

A second suspect, David Leroy Raley, 44, of Waldorf, was apprehended on the scene. With the assistance of patrol officers and a police K9, the suspect who initially fled, Jamari Deandre Hagens, 21, of White Plains, was apprehended.

Further investigation revealed Hagens was linked to six recent burglaries of businesses, including one restaurant, two liquor stores, a beauty supply shop, a convenience store, and a tavern. He was charged with six counts of burglary, destruction of property, theft, and other related charges.

At this time, Raley has not been linked to the other cases; however, detectives are reviewing additional evidence. He was charged with one count of burglary. On May 9, a district court commissioner released Raley from the Detention Center on personal recognizance. David Leroy Raley, 44, of Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office Jamari Deandre Hagens, 21, of White Plains Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

On May 11, a judge ordered Hagens to be held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. Det. R. Beach is continuing to investigate.