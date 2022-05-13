Washington, D.C. (May 11, 2022) – Foster parents from 10 jurisdictions across the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia have been named 2022 Foster Parents of the Year by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG). All winners in video

Since 2003, COG has been partnering with local and state child welfare agencies around the region to recognize exceptional foster parents annually. Child welfare workers strive to keep families together, but when that it not possible, foster families can provide the necessary support.

“Foster parents are essential in our communities’ continuum of care, ensuring that the youth in our region are safe and have their needs provided for,” said COG Board Chair and Arlington County Board Vice Chair Christian Dorsey. “Their willingness to open up their hearts and homes to these children is just beyond commendable.”

“We hope that these stories inspire other individuals and families to take the necessary steps to become foster parents,” said Erica Serrano, Arlington County Department of Human Services Outreach and Recruitment Specialist and Foster Care Advisory Committee Chair.

In the summaries below provided by their city and county foster care agencies, learn more about the 2022 Foster Parents of the Year and how they have changed the lives of children in their care.

Charles County Foster Parent of the Year: Michele Deadwyler

Michele Deadwyler has been licensed as a resource parent with the Charles County Department of Social Services since 2019. Over the past three years, she has networked with other resource families and participated in quarterly resource parent meetings, training, annual events, etc. Michele does exceptionally well with supporting the department’s reunification efforts, meeting children’s developmental needs, and supporting relationships between children and their families.