Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students from North Point High School and Robert D. Stethem Educational Center participated in the state Skills USA Maryland state championship held on April 1-2. Each year, the state championship showcases more than 1,000 Maryland Career and Technology Education (CTE) students who compete in over 90 skilled, occupationally related, and leadership events. The first-place winners qualify to represent Maryland at the National SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC) set for June 20- 25 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Below is a list of students from North Point that placed in the state championship.
Advertising Design
- Arielle Bruce, senior, gold medal.
- Alena Gray, senior, bronze medal.
Architectural Drafting
- Andrew Bethea, junior, bronze medal.
Automotive: Light Maintenance Repair
- Christopher Blackwell, sophomore, gold medal.
Career Pathways Showcase – Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources
Team B:
- Isys Crew, freshman, silver medal.
- Israel Lee, freshman, silver medal.
- Clarissa Velasco, freshman, silver medal.
Computer Programming
- Gabriel Alleyne, senior, gold medal.
Culinary Arts
- Steven Tran, senior, bronze medal.
Early Childhood Education
- Lauryn Simpson, junior, bronze medal.
Electrical Wiring Construction
- Victor Pena, junior, silver medal.
Power Equipment Technology
- Brandon Gordon, sophomore, gold medal.
Promotional Bulletin Board
Team A, bronze medal:
- Hudson Garrett, freshman;
- Timothy Martinez, freshman; and
- Jeremiah Seger, sophomore.
Quiz Bowl
Team B, gold medal:
- Sophia Carpentier, senior;
- Ishaan Chada, senior;
- Blythe McCammon, senior;
- Kelsey Njembu, senior;
- James Olmsted, junior;
- Nehemiah Strawberry, senior;
- Yusra Umer, senior; and
- Liliana Gordon, senior.
Below is a list of students from Stethem that placed at the state championship.
T-Shirt Design
- Chloe Bautista, junior, silver medal.
Pharmacy Technician: Basic Health Skills
- Mannie Kaur, junior, bronze medal.
Job Interview
- Diamond Venson, bronze medal.