Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students from North Point High School and Robert D. Stethem Educational Center participated in the state Skills USA Maryland state championship held on April 1-2. Each year, the state championship showcases more than 1,000 Maryland Career and Technology Education (CTE) students who compete in over 90 skilled, occupationally related, and leadership events. The first-place winners qualify to represent Maryland at the National SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC) set for June 20- 25 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Below is a list of students from North Point that placed in the state championship.

Advertising Design

Arielle Bruce, senior, gold medal.

Alena Gray, senior, bronze medal.

Architectural Drafting

Andrew Bethea, junior, bronze medal.

Automotive: Light Maintenance Repair

Christopher Blackwell, sophomore, gold medal.

Career Pathways Showcase – Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources

Team B:

Isys Crew, freshman, silver medal.

Israel Lee, freshman, silver medal.

Clarissa Velasco, freshman, silver medal.

Computer Programming

Gabriel Alleyne, senior, gold medal.

Culinary Arts

Steven Tran, senior, bronze medal.

Early Childhood Education

Lauryn Simpson, junior, bronze medal.

Electrical Wiring Construction

Victor Pena, junior, silver medal.

Power Equipment Technology

Brandon Gordon, sophomore, gold medal.

Promotional Bulletin Board

Team A, bronze medal:

Hudson Garrett, freshman;

Timothy Martinez, freshman; and

Jeremiah Seger, sophomore.

Quiz Bowl

Team B, gold medal:

Sophia Carpentier, senior;

Ishaan Chada, senior;

Blythe McCammon, senior;

Kelsey Njembu, senior;

James Olmsted, junior;

Nehemiah Strawberry, senior;

Yusra Umer, senior; and

Liliana Gordon, senior.

Below is a list of students from Stethem that placed at the state championship.

T-Shirt Design

Chloe Bautista, junior, silver medal.

Pharmacy Technician: Basic Health Skills

Mannie Kaur, junior, bronze medal.

Job Interview