Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students from North Point High School and Robert D. Stethem Educational Center participated in the state Skills USA Maryland state championship held on April 1-2. Each year, the state championship showcases more than 1,000 Maryland Career and Technology Education (CTE) students who compete in over 90 skilled, occupationally related, and leadership events. The first-place winners qualify to represent Maryland at the National SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC) set for June 20- 25 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Below is a list of students from North Point that placed in the state championship.

Advertising Design

  • Arielle Bruce, senior, gold medal.
  • Alena Gray, senior, bronze medal.

Architectural Drafting

  • Andrew Bethea, junior, bronze medal.

Automotive: Light Maintenance Repair

  • Christopher Blackwell, sophomore, gold medal.

Career Pathways Showcase – Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources

Team B:

  • Isys Crew, freshman, silver medal.
  • Israel Lee, freshman, silver medal.
  • Clarissa Velasco, freshman, silver medal.

Computer Programming

  • Gabriel Alleyne, senior, gold medal.

Culinary Arts

  • Steven Tran, senior, bronze medal.

Early Childhood Education

  • Lauryn Simpson, junior, bronze medal.

Electrical Wiring Construction

  • Victor Pena, junior, silver medal.

Power Equipment Technology

  • Brandon Gordon, sophomore, gold medal.

Promotional Bulletin Board

Team A, bronze medal:

  • Hudson Garrett, freshman;
  • Timothy Martinez, freshman; and
  • Jeremiah Seger, sophomore.

Quiz Bowl

Team B, gold medal:

  • Sophia Carpentier, senior;
  • Ishaan Chada, senior;
  • Blythe McCammon, senior;
  • Kelsey Njembu, senior;
  • James Olmsted, junior;
  • Nehemiah Strawberry, senior;
  • Yusra Umer, senior; and
  • Liliana Gordon, senior.

Below is a list of students from Stethem that placed at the state championship.

T-Shirt Design

  • Chloe Bautista, junior, silver medal.

Pharmacy Technician: Basic Health Skills

  • Mannie Kaur, junior, bronze medal.

Job Interview

  • Diamond Venson, bronze medal.

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply