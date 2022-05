(Family Features) Warm weather means grilling season is back, but evenings spent around the grill are no longer just for hot dogs and burgers. This summer, impress family and friends with creative new recipes that put a spin on your traditional go-to meals.

To start, try bringing other cultural influences to the table. Get inspired by this Sweet Italian Sausage Polenta, starring flavor-packed Carando Sweet Italian Sausage and vinegar-laced peppers over soft, creamy polenta. Simple and satisfying, this recipe may just earn a permanent spot on your summer menu.

Whether you’re grilling for neighbors or gathering the family for a weeknight meal, the sausage is convenient, easy to prepare, and can help turn any occasion into a memorable one. Made from 100% pork and loaded with traditional Italian herbs and spices, it pairs perfectly with this creamy polenta and pizzas, sandwiches, kebabs, and more.

Find more ways to put your own spin on summer grilling at Carando.com .

Sweet Italian Sausage Polenta

Total time: 35 minutes

Servings: 4

1 package Carando Sweet Italian Sausage

8 cups chicken stock

2 cups dry polenta

8 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 red bell pepper, julienned

1 yellow bell pepper, julienned

1 medium yellow onion, julienned

1 tablespoon fresh garlic, minced

1/4 cup white wine

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

2 teaspoons oregano