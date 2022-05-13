Saturday

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 pm. Patchy fog between 1 am, and 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light southeast wind. The chance of precipitation is 30%.