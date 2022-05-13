LEONARDTOWN, MD – Superintendent of Schools Dr. J. Scott Smith announces the board of education’s administrative appointments at its meeting of May 11, 2022.

The Board appointed Ms. Angela Funya as Charter Director of Chesapeake Public Charter School. Ms. Funya holds a Master’s Degree from McDaniel College and a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Ms. Funya currently serves as Education Director at Chesapeake Public Charter School.

The Board of Education was informed of the following Administrative Transfers:

Mr. Christopher Dyson will transfer from Assistant Principal, 11-month, at Benjamin Banneker Elementary School to Assistant Principal, 11-month, at Dynard Elementary School.

Ms. Robin “Janine” Davis-Smith will transfer from Assistant Principal, 11-month, at Spring Ridge Middle School to Assistant Principal, 11-month, at Benjamin Banneker Elementary School.

This appointment and transfers will become effective July 1, 2022