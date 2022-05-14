Lexington Park, MD- The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that left a 2006 Acura TSX completely destroyed in Lexington Park Friday morning.

2006 Acura TSX Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 46000 block of Chapman Drive around 2:30 a.m. for a reported vehicle fire. Twenty fire firefighters spent 10 minutes getting the blaze under control. There were no known injuries or deaths associated with this incident.

The fire completely destroyed the vehicle. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The estimated damage is $6,500.00.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6834.