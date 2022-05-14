The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will begin a paving project along MD 210 in Fort Washington, Prince George’s County, on Sunday, May 15. The project consists of daytime and nighttime work and is expected to be completed in July.

Starting Sunday at 8 p.m., crews will begin paving the roadway between Kerby Hill Road and Livingston/Palmer Road. They will continue work weeknights, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for about one month until paving is complete. During these work hours, motorists can expect a single- and double-lane closure in both directions of MD 210.

After paving, crews will work weekdays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., to resurface the new Kerby Hill Service Road, which is located behind the sound wall and MD 210 southbound. Single-lane closures and a flagging operation will safely affect the service road to guide motorists through the work zone. Crews will also use a wedge, and the level will bring up the elevation of MD 210 and the service road.

Learn more about the MD 210 intersection at Livingston and Kerby Hill roads project here.

