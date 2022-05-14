Lexington, VA. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team fell to Washington and Lee in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships this Friday afternoon, 5-0
The Seahawks conclude a fantastic season in which they saw their first NCAA tournament birth.
How It Happened:
Doubles
- The Seahawks fell in all three doubles matches.
- Junior captain Hannah Gorel (Jessup, Md./Hammond) and first-year Diana Levit (Rockville, Md./Richard Montgomery) dropped their match 8-0 in the No. 1 spot.
- Junior Sydney Anderson (Ellicott City, Md./Wilde Lake) and first-year Giselle Harris (Easton, Md./Easton) finished in similar fashion, dropping their match 8-0 in the No, 3 spot.
- Senior captain Hallie Hershey (Keedysville, Md./North Hagerstown) and first-year Amber Manspeaker (Westminster, Md./Westminster) saw the Seahawks deficit grow as they also dropped their match 8-0.
Singles
- The Seahawks saw their deficit grow to 4 -0 when Hershey fell 6-0, 6-0 in two sets.
- The Generals put the finishing touches on a 5-0 sweep, as Amber Manspeaker fell in two sets, 6-0, 6-2.
Up Next:
- The Seahawks concluded a record-breaking season in which they saw their first NCAA tournament berth.