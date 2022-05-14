Lexington, VA. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team fell to Washington and Lee in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships this Friday afternoon, 5-0

The Seahawks conclude a fantastic season in which they saw their first NCAA tournament birth.

The Seahawks saw their deficit grow to 4 -0 when Hershey fell 6-0, 6-0 in two sets.

The Generals put the finishing touches on a 5-0 sweep, as Amber Manspeaker fell in two sets, 6-0, 6-2.

