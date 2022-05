Meet Garfield, who’s ready for someone to spring him from the shelter and give him a home.

Garfield is an orange and cream male Abyssinian mix. He is approximately four years and one month old. He weighs about 12.4 lbs. He has been neutered.

If you would like to meet Garfield, please call and set up an appointment.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)