Fredericksburg, VA. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team concluded their historic season with a loss in the NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Tournament Second Round this Saturday. The Seahawks fell to the No. 8 Trinity College Tigers (TX) 5-0.

How It Happened:

Doubles

The Seahawks fell into a 3-0 deficit following the doubles session.

Junior captain Stephen Alam (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) and sophomore Kier Nacua (La Plata, Md./La Plata) dropped their match in the No. 1 spot, falling 8-0 to the Tigers.

(Fairfax County, Va./Robinson) and first-year (Fredericksburg, Va./Massaponax) couldn’t flip the momentum back in favor of the Seahawks, falling 8-1 to their Trinity opponents. Liam Pratt (Kensington, Md./Walter Johnson) and Keawe Shepherd Johnson (Silver Spring, Md./Montgomery Blair) faced a similar fate in the No. 3 spot, coming up short 8-0.

Singles

Trailing 3-0 on the day, Keawe Shepherd Johnson could not get the Seahawks on the board, as he fell in two sets, 6-0, 6-0.

