Monday

Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 11 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11 pm and 2 am. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. The chance of precipitation is 60%.