EWING, N.J. – Attackers Lucy Gussio (Baldwin, Md./Notre Dame Prep) and Hailey Betch (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park) each scored four to lead the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team to a victory in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament on a rainy Saturday afternoon on the campus of The College of New Jersey (TCNJ).

St. Mary’s College (13-5) notched a 19-9 triumph over Framingham State University (11-8) for its first NCAA Tournament win since 2008. The Seahawks are competing in the program’s ninth NCAA postseason action and first since 2016.

The Seahawks will now face No. 7 TCNJ in second-round action tomorrow (May 15) at 1:00 p.m. at the TCNJ Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex. Tomorrow will mark the eighth meeting between the two teams, and first since 2010, with the Lions holding a 7-0 record over St. Mary’s.

How It Happened

The Seahawks jumped out to a 5-0 lead, with Gussio leading the way with two back-to-back goals.

Framingham State scored two of the next three goals to get on the board finally and cut the deficit to 6-2 with 4:15 remaining in the first quarter.

St. Mary’s opened the second period with five straight to post a nine-goal lead with 8:30 to go in the first half.

The Rams then scored a pair of goals in a 10-second span to trim the Seahawk advantage to 11-4 with less than six minutes left.

St. Mary’s ended the second frame on a 4-1 run to set a running clock in motion and take a 10-goal lead into halftime (15-5).

Each side scored one goal in the third as each team committed seven turnovers amid a downpour.

The game scoring was once again equal in the final period with Framingham scoring three and the Seahawks tallying three as well.

Lily Davison and Colin Horton Hugging After Goal vs. Framingham State (5.14.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s outshot the Rams, 40-25, while FSU owned a 21-17 margin in ground balls.

The Seahawks won the battle in the circle with a 19-13 edge in draw controls as Betch collected a game-best six draws.

Turnovers were nearly equal as both sides contended with sloppy conditions. Framingham finished the game with 22 turnovers while the Seahawks had 21.

Player Highlights

Junior attacker Lily Davison (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) put up two goals and two assists while sophomore midfielder MC Mortimer (Baltimore, Md./Friends) contributed a goal and three helpers.

Sophomore defender Rachael Freeman (Baltimore, Md./Friends) led the Seahawk defense with five ground balls and two caused turnovers.

In the game, the sophomore goalie Maddie Clemmer (Middletown, Md./Middletown) made 10 saves for a .526 save percentage.

(Middletown, Md./Middletown) made 10 saves for a .526 save percentage. Alexis Burleigh produced nine stops for the Rams while Rachel Erickson led the offense with four goals as Framingham State’s season ended.

