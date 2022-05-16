Welcome to The Potomac River Test Range Website. This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). Our military uses these facilities to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the right for additional information.

Range / Weapons Testing Hotline: 877-845-5656 (toll-free) for daily updates on range operation and test schedules.

Noise Questions & Comments: Call NSF Dahlgren: at 540-653-8153 to comment or ask a question about noise or vibrations you think are being caused by operations at Dahlgren.

For more information on NSWC Dahlgren’s range schedule, contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office at (540) 653-8154.

Range Schedule for the week of May 16-20, 2022

Monday, May 16

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

N/A Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road Barricades Closed on Station: Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Churchill Range/Harris Range/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate

Tuesday, May 17

Testing at: Main Range/Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Potential to create “Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 15,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “M” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “L” buoy (Virginia).

Restricted approximately 15,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “M” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “L” buoy (Virginia). Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/Holden Road/River Bank Road/Thompson Road/Fuze Road

Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/Holden Road/River Bank Road/Thompson Road/Fuze Road Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Building 152 Barricade/Building 489 Barricade/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade

Wednesday, May 18

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range/AA Fuze Range

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Potential to create “Very Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 20,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “K” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “J” buoy (Virginia).

Restricted approximately 20,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “K” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “J” buoy (Virginia). Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/North Main Range Gate 1/North Main Range Gate 2/Fuze Road Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate

Thursday, May 19

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range/AA Fuze Range

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Potential to create “Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 15,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “M” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “L” buoy (Virginia).

Restricted approximately 15,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “M” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “L” buoy (Virginia). Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road Barricades Closed on Station: Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/North Main Range Gate 1/North Main Range Gate 2/Fuze Road Barricade

Friday, May 20

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186