For the first time, the Smithsonian’s Arts and Industries Building (AIB) will take over the National Mall Memorial Day weekend for “FUTURES Field Day,” Saturday, May 28, 10 a.m.–10 p.m., an invitation for all play enthusiasts that asks: What if the future of sports could be an equal playing field? What would a sports world look like where everyone has the opportunity to join in? Special guests include professional athletes, sports leaders, and performers, all joining to explore an energizing day of sports without limits.

In partnership with the National Football League (NFL) and the NFL Players Association, AIB will invite all skill levels, ages, and body types to move and find joy in play.

“With ‘FUTURES Field Day,’ we can explore an inclusive, uplifting, and intentional future of sports,” said AIB Director Rachel Goslins. “It’s the event we wish we all had as kids, where happiness, wellness, and community matter as much as athleticism, and gender doesn’t define what sports anyone can play or their level of success.”

“We are thrilled to support and have our player members participate in this important initiative promoting diversity and equity,” said DeMaurice Smith, NFLPA executive director, and AIB board member. “Sports brings people together, and there’s no better time than now to instill these values in our youth.”

“FUTURES Field Day” will feature interactive talks with experts who are changing the game, skill-building with NFL players and Legends and other pro athletes, a wacky obstacle course, hands-on crafts, and more. All activities will be located within AIB or on the National Mall between Seventh and 12th streets N.W. Highlights include:

A “ Future Sports Camp ” from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. with NFL players and Legends will invite everyone to learn and try basic skills as shuttle run, throwing, jumping, and more

” from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. with NFL players and Legends will invite everyone to learn and try basic skills as shuttle run, throwing, jumping, and more “Fair Play: Women in Sports Show and Tell” from 11 a.m.–to 1 p.m. will bring together trailblazing women in professional sports—including agents, photographers, marketers, and coaches—for lightning-round inspirational talks and demos.

A “Halftime Show Pep Rally” for audiences to amp it up from 1:30–2 p.m. with professional cheerleaders, dance teams, mascots, and drumlines

“United Fray Play Zone” starts at 10 a.m., where audiences of all ages can grab a friend to enjoy relay races, giant games, ping pong, and more

DIY futuristic sports trading cards for crafty fans to decorate, plus mini-footballs

A squishy “Kaleidoscopic Home” play sculpture installation housed inside AIB and created by the artist duo Tin & Ed and Ikea’s Space 10

play sculpture installation housed inside AIB and created by the artist duo Tin & Ed and Ikea’s Space 10 A chance to relax and cool down with a special nighttime outdoor screening of The Longshots starting at 8:30 p.m. on the National Mall, a feel-good family comedy starring Keke Palmer as a young girl who dreams of playing football

Visitors can pregame the evening before at “Fridays @ FUTURES: Future of Sports” May 27, 5:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m. This late-hours, sports-themed tour of “FUTURES” will offer a glimpse into everything from virtual games and exo-suits to augmented athletes.

All ages and skill levels are welcome, and advanced and on-site registration will be required for some activities. For more details, the public can visit aib.si.edu/happenings.

“FUTURES Field Day” is made possible by the NFL and the NFL Players Association.