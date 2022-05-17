LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will be adjusting the transit route for the Route 3, Great Mills bus, to operate on a reduced schedule starting Monday, May 23, 2022.

Under the reduced service, the Great Mills, Route 3, the northbound route, will run northbound on the even hours and southbound on the odd hours. The route will begin northbound at 6 a.m., leaving the Tulagi Place transfer location and traveling its regular route north to the Leonardtown governmental transfer location. The Great Mills route will run its last hour at 6 p.m. from the Tulagi Place transfer location traveling its regular route to the Leonardtown governmental transfer location, ending at 7 p.m.

For additional information on STS routes and operations, please visit our webpage at https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/sts-transit/.