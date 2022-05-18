Bill Bates

Bill Bates runs for the Maryland General Assembly as a Democratic Delegate for District 29C, including Calvert and St. Mary’s Counties.

Bill is a St. Mary’s County resident but has previously lived in Calvert County, MD. Although he lives in St. Mary’s, he retains a connection to both communities.

Bill is currently employed by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. He is a retired Maryland Natural Resources Police Officer and a Veteran of the MD Army National Guard.

Bates stated, “The people of Calvert and St. Mary’s County District 29C need a strong representative in Annapolis who is committed to meeting the needs of families and communities in the 21st Century. They need someone to listen to their concerns and help bring positive solutions to support healthy and safe communities, world-class education for all, the growing needs of fire and emergency services, protecting natural resources, infrastructure, small businesses, affordable housing, and easier access to transportation, to include the completion of the Thomas Johnson Bridge project.” He further stated, “I am committed to supporting the needs of a growing and more diverse Southern Maryland region.

Bates has an extensive background and knowledge of the legislative process and is a very active member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #8 where he chairs the legislative committee. Rose Frederick, Bates’ campaign manager, said. “Bill’s knowledge of the legislative process puts him in a position to move forward quickly on the issues that need to be addressed in Calvert and St. Mary’s County communities.”

To learn more about Bill Bates and his campaign for Delegate of 29C and how you can support him, visit http://billbatesfor29C.com . You may also contact Bill Bates or his Campaign Manager at: BillBatesfordelegate29C@gmail.com ;

Keep an eye out for Bill Bates’ Meet and Greets and Fundraisers.