BOWIE, MD – The Bowie Baysox had their losing skid extend to five-consecutive games on Tuesday night, falling 7-3 to the Hartford Yard Goats in the opener of a six-game series at Prince George’s Stadium. Bowie simply could not find any rhythm against Hartford’s Noah Davis, who spun seven innings to win. The only Bowie batter that found good contact was Gunnar Henderson, as the infielder launched two home runs for all of Bowie’s offense.

The Bowie offense got off to a hot start, with four of their first five hitters making enough contact to reach base successfully. The highlight of the run was Gunnar Henderson, who blasted a two-run home run to right field, his fifth of the season.

Seeming merely human for the first time this season, right-hander Ryan Watson (L, 2-1) Was tagged for four runs in the second inning on five hits and two unearned runs in the third inning. The Baysox also committed a season-high four errors while trying to back up the pitchers to go along with Watson’s career-high nine hits.

After Watson had finished four innings, left-hander Easton Lucas took three innings and allowed only one run, a two-out RBI single in the seventh inning. Shelton Perkins closed the day for the Bowie bullpen and spun two perfect innings of relief.

Righty Noah Davis started the game off for the Yard Goats and dominated for seven innings, despite giving up eight hits. Following the first inning, Davis (W, 1-3) only allowed one more run, Henderson’s second home run of the night, a solo shot in the fifth. Fineas Del Bonta-Smith took on the eighth inning and logged two strikeouts in a scoreless frame, while Blair Calvo tossed a perfect ninth to close the game.

Bowie falls to 13-19 on the season, continuing a season-low watermark. On Wednesday night at Prince George’s Stadium, the two sides will battle again as Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer will start the game on a Major League rehab assignment. The first pitch for Wednesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.