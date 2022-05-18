(The Center Square) – The Maryland governor has signed 140 additional bipartisan bills into law.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced bills have now become law that includes the state’s budget, capping the cost of insulin, expanding dementia services, and allowing paramedics and emergency medical technicians to give vaccines.

Gov. Larry Hogan speaks during a press conference. Credit: Gov. Larry Hogan

“Today we are signing dozens of impactful measures that directly affect Marylanders’ daily lives, including a historic capital budget that will help build new schools, modernize our parks, and make homeownership more accessible,” Hogan said in a release. “Together, we have put the people’s priorities first, and we have achieved real, common-sense, bipartisan solutions to change Maryland for the better.”

Joining the governor at the bill signing ceremony were House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, D-Baltimore County, and Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-Baltimore County.

Among the bills signed was Senate Bill 291, which is the $4 billion capital budget. It will fund school construction projects throughout the state and provides funding for the environment, including parks and open spaces and restoration efforts in the Chesapeake Bay. Other document components include affordable housing, homeownership assistance, and programs to revitalize neighborhoods.

According to the release, the budget will also provide grants for cities and towns for infrastructure improvements.

House Bill 1397, known as the Insulin Cost Reduction Act, places a cap on co-payments for insulin at $30 for a 30-day supply of the drug.