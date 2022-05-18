LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, May 17, 2022, with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners presented Proclamations in recognition of National Public Works Week and National Emergency Medical Services Week.

The Commissioners convened as the Board of Health to hear a COVID-19 update from county health officer Dr. Meenakshi Brewster. The brief included information on local statistics, vaccination sites and COVID-19 treatments.

The Sheriff’s Office received approval for a grant application for the FY2023 Heroin Coordinator Program, from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services, for $57,912 to fund a portion of the Heroin Coordinator staff position.

The Commissioners also approved the Sheriff’s Office’s request for a grant application for the FY2023 Police Recruitment and Retention from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services for $62,234 to fund recruitment efforts.

The Department of Land Use & Growth Management requested and received approval for a commitment letter of financial support from the Commissioners to fund a Passenger Ferry Feasibility Project. This initiative seeks to establish a sustainable passenger ferry service connecting key destinations along the Chesapeake Bay.

The Department of Recreation and Parks provided a midterm goal briefing for the Snow Hill Park Master Plan.

The Commissioners approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the county and the Country Lakes Homeowners Association (CLHA). The MOU will allow northern county volunteer youth sports leagues continued access to the athletic fields owned by the CLHA.

The Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Finance for a resolution authorizing the sale and issuance of general obligation bonds for $30 million to fund previously approved capital projects.

Following an initial closed session discussion for real property and personnel issues, the Commissioners hosted a Public Hearing for the Department of Land Use & Growth Management for a request to amend the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance to delete Section 51.3.122.a.(3) Private, Non-commercial swimming pools as accessory uses, to allow a property owner to apply for a Critical Area Variance to construct a private, non-commercial, swimming pool in the Critical Area Buffer. The Commissioners will continue to accept public comment on the topic until 5 p.m., May 24, 2022.

The Commissioners returned to a closed session to resume the discussion of real property and personnel issues.

Today, May 17, 2022, the Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. for a Budget Work Session to provide final direction to the Department of Finance for the FY2023 county budget.

The next Commissioner business meeting will be in the Chesapeake Building at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs.