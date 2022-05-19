BOWIE, MD – The Bowie Baysox fell short on Wednesday, suffering another loss to the Hartford Yard Goats 6-3. Bowie was aided by a strong start from Dean Kremer on a Major League Rehab Assignment, but Hartford plated five runs against Antonio Velez. Gunnar Henderson helped breakthrough for a late Bowie rally with a two-run home run, his third homer in two games.

This evening was defined by pitching and strong starts. Dean Kramer took the mound for Bowie on rehab for an oblique injury and dismantled Hartford in the first inning by throwing an immaculate inning, striking out all three batters on just nine pitches. After a scoreless inning, Kremer was replaced by Antonio Velez, taking a piggyback role to follow Kremer. Though he gave up a long shot to the second batter he faced, he struck out five in a row to the exact same five batters Kremer struck out. Velez ran into trouble in the fifth and sixth innings, giving up seven total hits to the Yard Goats on the night and a second solo home run. Adam Stauffer took a turn relieving, starting in the seventh inning, and throwing two scoreless innings. Wes Robertson finished the game for Bowie, allowing a run in the ninth.

The Bowie bats came up short against Hartford’s Karl Kauffmann, with Zach Watson’s fifth-inning double being all that prevented them from being no-hit through his seven innings of work. In the eighth inning, the Baysox showed life against reliever Riley Pint when Cody Roberts drove in a walked man, and Gunnar Henderson did the rest by hitting a two-run blast to pull the Baysox within two.

Jack Blomgren struck first for the Hartford Yard Goats with his homer off of Bowie’s Velez, but the visiting team wasn’t fazed after their first five hitters each struck out a second time in a row. Aaron Schunk smacked a second home run off the starter-turner-reliever, and Jameson Hannah’s single drove in Jack Blomgren to push it to a 3-0 ballgame. The hits kept coming in the next inning, as Schunk struck again in the form of a double to bring home Michael Toglia. Schunk himself raced home thanks to Isaac Collins’ base hit to give the Yard Goats their fifth run. Blomgren once again stepped up late in the game as he grounded out to third but drove in a man on third to push the lead to 6-3 in the top of the ninth. As for their pitching, Karl Kauffmann dealt 6.2 innings in a gem, as he managed to shut out the home team during his tenure on the mound.

Bowie continues to slide with a season-high six-game losing streak, now sitting at 13-20. Bowie and Hartford will battle again on Thursday to continue their six-game series, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.