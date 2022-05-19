NORTHBOROUGH, MASS. – The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) released the 2022 Division III All-Region Teams Thursday morning and the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team landed both Lucy Gussio (Baldwin, Md./Notre Dame Prep) and Mary Kate Fitz-Patrick (Cockeysville, Md./Notre Dame Prep) on the All-Metro Region Second Team.

“Lucy and Mary Kate have done a phenomenal job leaving their marks on this program and setting the standard for the future of our program,” first-year head coach Brittney Morris said.

Lucy Gussio (l.) and Mary Kate Fitz-Patrick at Senior Day (4.30.22) Credit: josh Ajanaku / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Gussio and Fitz-Patrick are both repeat All-Region selections with the duo earning a spot on the All-Chesapeake Region Second Team in 2021.

Morris expressed, “Lucy had a historic year. She is incredibly gifted as a finisher yet beyond willing to share the ball for the benefit of our offense.”

Tabbed the 2022 United East Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Gussio also earned a spot on the All-United East First Team, adding to her 2019 Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) Rookie of the Year award and her All-Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference (C2C) Second Team selection in 2021.

This season, a three-time United East Offensive Player of the Week selection, Gussio set the single-season record for points on April 23, breaking the old record of 105 established by Lauren Carrier ’09 in 2008. The 5-6 attacker tallied her 200th career point on April 9 with a 10-point performance against SUNY Morrisville. She also scored her 100th career goal on March 4 with a four-goal effort against Dickinson College. Women’s Lacrosse Reaction to NCAA Announcement (5.9.22) Credit: Nairem Moran / St. Mary's College of Maryland 2022 United East Women’s Lacrosse Champions Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland Lucy Gussio vs. Morrisville (4.9.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland Lucy Gussio at Catholic (2.23.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland Lucy Gussio vs Shenandoah University Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Gussio currently ranks sixth in Division III with 137 points, 11th with 60 assists and 7.21 points per game, 18th with 3.16 assists per game, 21st with 77 goals, and 32nd with 4.05 goals per game. She finished the 2022 campaign tops in the United East in points (137) while ranking in goals (77) and assists (60). Gussio also chipped in 40 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers in her final season as a Seahawk.

She leaves the Seahawk program with the single-season record for points, setting it at 137. Gussio collected 166 goals and 93 assists for 259 career points during her four-year career despite having her 2020 and 2021 seasons limited by the COVID pandemic. She currently ranks in the Top 5 all-time for goals, assists, and points.

“Fitz has been an incredible leader both on the field and in the locker room. She has had one of the biggest responsibilities in covering our top matchup and handled it with confidence and composure,” Morris wrote about Fitz-Patrick.

Fitz-Patrick picked up United East Defensive Player of the Year honors and closed out her career as a three-time all-conference honoree as she notched spots on the 2019 All-CAC Second Team and the 2021 All-C2C Second Team as well as the 2022 All-United East First Team.

Named the United East Defensive Player of the Week on April 11, Fitz-Patrick ended her senior year ranked seventh in league with a team’s second-best 23 caused turnovers. The 5-4 defender also finished fourth on the team with 34 ground balls. A team captain in 2022, she scored her first two career goals this season.

Fitz-Patrick leaves St. Mary’s College with 111 ground balls, 73 caused turnovers, and 29 draw controls for her four-year career.

“We consider ourselves lucky to have these two as Seahawks,” Morris added.

In its inaugural season in the United East, St. Mary’s (13-6) claimed the top seed with an undefeated 6-0 conference record, hosted the 2022 United East Conference Women’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament, and hoisted the program’s fourth conference championship trophy with a 22-4 win over third-seeded Medaille College on May 7.

With the United East automatic qualification in hand, St. Mary’s made the program’s ninth appearance in the NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament. The Seahawks advanced to the Second Round, defeating Framingham State University, 19-9, in the First Round before falling 20-12 to No. 7 The College of New Jersey in the Second Round.