(GLEN BURNIE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in which one person died early Wednesday morning in Anne Arundel County.

Shortly after midnight, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the area of Interstate 695 and Maryland Route 2 (exit 3B) for a vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a dump truck, driven by Nathaniel Ingram, 33, of Washington, D.C., was part of an active work zone that involved the ramp’s closure from the outer loop to Maryland Route 2 exit 3B.

Investigators believe that the dump truck proceeded the wrong way up the closed exit ramp. Ingram drove the dump truck to the top of the ramp at I-695 and proceeded to make a turn onto the outer loop, where it was unable to complete the turn.

According to the preliminary investigation, Ingram began to back up to get clearance to make the turn. This occurred as a Lexus, driven by Anthony Filardo, 33, of Severna Park, Maryland, approached the scene. The Lexus struck the rear driver tires of the dump truck and rotated to final rest against the concrete median. The dump truck came to rest on the right shoulder.

Filardo was declared deceased at the scene. Ingram was arrested and transported to the Glen Burnie Barrack for processing. After consulting with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, Ingram was charged with negligent vehicular manslaughter, criminal negligent vehicular manslaughter, negligent vehicular homicide while driving under the influence of alcohol, vehicular homicide while driving under the impairment of alcohol, and related traffic offenses.

Ingram was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, where he was held without bond pending an initial appearance. Ingram is not an employee of MDOT SHA. At the time of the incident, he was working for a sub-contractor for Team Cam Services of Linthicum Heights, who is the prime contractor.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team, with assistance from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, will conduct the investigation. The road was closed for about five hours following the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.