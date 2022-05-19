Baltimore, MD – The State of Maryland urges all SNAP, P-EBT, TCA, and TDAP recipients to take extra precautionary measures to protect their benefits. Maryland and other states report an increase in stolen Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA), and Temporary Disability Assistance Program (TDAP) benefits.

Fraudsters use illegal electronic devices to copy information from Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards and withdraw cash or make purchases without the permission of the rightful benefit recipients. The theft of public assistance benefits leaves many families struggling to find food and cover basic household needs that SNAP and cash programs were designed to help address.

The State is not able to replace stolen benefits. Below are some easy steps that you can take to protect your EBT card: