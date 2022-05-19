The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum has released a new book from Hank Caruso, an award-winning aviation artist, photographer, and Honorary Navy Aviator, Naval Aviation in the Third Dimension. The book presents stereo images of legendary Navy aircraft in three dimensions from photographs Hank took in his four decades of documenting flight that included his first-hand flying experiences with Navy and Air Force operational, test, and training squadrons, including the Blue Angels, Topgun, and the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School.

Hank Caruso with the Pax Museum mascot, Oscar Falco Credit: Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Association, Inc

The book includes 175 3D images of aircraft such as the AV-8 Harrier, F4D Phantom, Blue Angels, F-14 Tomcat, trainers, experimental craft, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

It also shows in-flight operations and historic events, such as flight crew views of A-6 & A-7 bomb runs, back-seat views of Blue Angels’ air show maneuvers, X-32 & X-35 Joint Strike Fighter flight demonstrations, X-47B unmanned carrier operations aboard CVN 71, U.S. Naval Test Pilot School flight operations, and aircraft carrier flight deck operation.

Hank Caruso is internationally known for his iconic, award-winning Aerocatures™, aviation art that uniquely melds caricature with reality. Trained as both an artist and engineer, his careful craftsmanship and attention to detail add realism to his dynamic portrayals of each aircraft’s unique personality.

Less well-known is Hank’s involvement with stereo (3D) photography. In his illustrations, part of the subject always extends beyond the image’s borders. Similarly, with stereo images, there is the same kind of depth that Hank incorporates into his artwork. He has been documenting military aviation in 3D for more than 4 decades and shares them with the aviation community and aviation buffs here for the first time.

The 3D viewing glasses that come with the book were designed and manufactured by astrophysicist Dr. Brian May, better known as the guitarist for Queen.

Naval Aviation in the Third Dimension is $65 and is available exclusively through the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum gift shop and its online portal.

The Patuxent River Naval (PRNAM) is a member-supported, privately-funded museum preserving the history and heritage of Naval Aviation and associated technology.

Its mission is to “Preserve, Educate, Inspire” by presenting the continuing story of Naval Aviation with a focus on Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation (RDT&E) at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Its Vision is to be a highly valued community resource providing both educational and tourism benefits to the Southern Maryland area for generations.

Located just outside Gate 1 of Naval Air Station Patuxent River, the PRNAM is operated by the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Association, Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit charitable organization. First opened in 1978, the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum now spans three buildings and also includes a Flight Line consisting of one-of-a-kind aircraft and aircraft configurations unique to the Naval Test Center.