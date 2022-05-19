NEW ORLEANS, La. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland sailing team finished 15th at the 2022 Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association (ICSA) Team Race National Championship hosted by Tulane University at the Southern Yacht Club on Lake Pontchartrain on May 16-18.

St. Mary’s College, who entered the national championship as the No. 11 seed, failed to advance past the Round of 16, posting a 3-12 record in Stage 1. The Seahawks posted victories over Hobart and William Smith Colleges, the University of Wisconsin, and the College of Charleston. Their best performance came against Charleston as St. Mary’s posted a 1-2-4 finish in a head-to-head competition.

Ellie Sekowski and Charles Anderson at Team Race Nationals (5.16.22) Credit: Connor McGunnis / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Katherine Bennett ’22, Charlie Anderson ’25, and Owen Hennessey ’25 served as skippers while Emma Gronda ’22, Ellie Sekowski ’23, and Sam Muir ’22 were the crew.

Yale University claimed the Walter C. Wood Trophy for capturing the 2022 ICSA Team Race National Championship with a 22-3 record. This is the Bulldogs’ sixth Wood Trophy as Yale won it four times between 2013 and 2016 and again in 2019. The U.S. Naval Academy, the defending champion, finished sixth in the 16-team field with a 14-8 record.

The Seahawks have won the Wood Trophy five times in program history – 1999, 2000, 2004, 2007, and 2010.

St. Mary’s next shot at a national championship title will be the 2022 ICSA Dinghy National Championship on May 19-22, entering the competition as the sixth seed in the 18-team Open Eastern Semifinal. Tulane will host the Dinghy National Championship at the Southern Yacht Club on Lake Pontchartrain. The Seahawks have brought home the Henry A. Morss Trophy for winning the ICSA Dinghy National Championship three times in 2000, 2002, and 2009.

Up Next for the Seahawks