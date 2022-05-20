LATHAM, N.Y. – First-year Giselle Harris (Easton, Md./Easton) was selected to the 2022 United East Conference Women’s Tennis All-Sportsmanship Team as announced by the conference office Thursday morning.

The six-member United East Women’s Tennis All-Sportsmanship Team recognizes student-athletes who epitomize the ideals of sportsmanship. Student-athletes selected to the All-Sportsmanship Team demonstrate fair play, graciousness in victory, and respectfulness in defeat. Their coach chose Everyone as a representative who embodies the Division III spirit.

Harris finished second on the team with 12 doubles wins as she ended her first season as a Seahawk with a 12-3 record at No. 3 doubles, including an undefeated conference mark of 4-0. She went 8-2 (3-0 UEC) with Sydney Anderson ’23 and 4-0 (1-0 UEC) with Ellie Walter ’24.

She also posted a 6-11 singles record, including a 4-4 mark at No. 6 singles and a 2-2 log in conference play.

Harris landed on the All-United East First Team for both singles and doubles.

As a psychology major, the 5-2 first-year player holds a 4.0 cumulative grade point average and made the Dean’s List both semesters.