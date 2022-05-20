ST. MARY’S COUNTY, MD – The Southern Maryland Association of Realtors (SMAR) has formally endorsed Commissioner Eric Colvin in the race for the Commissioner District 1 seat in St. Mary’s County.

SMAR is a trade organization made up of over 1,800 members from the Tri-County area and they pride themselves on being the only advocacy group fighting for property owner rights. SMAR members include residential and commercial realtors, brokers, property managers, appraisers, affiliate businesses, and others who participate in the real estate industry. Its mission statement is to “advocate for property rights and service with competency, integrity, and professionalism.”

SMAR previously endorsed Commissioner Eric Colvin’s first bid for office during the 2018 election. If you want to learn more about SMAR, you can visit their website at www.southernmarylandrealtors.org .

The endorsement process involved a detailed questionnaire on local issues and positions of interest and an in-person interview by a panel of SMAR members.

Upon receiving this endorsement, Commissioner, Colvin said, “I am honored to be endorsed for a second time by the Southern Maryland Association of Realtors. This endorsement demonstrates the strong working relationship we have developed over the past four years while fighting for property owners and all residents in St. Mary’s County. I deeply value the work and advocacy undertaken by SMAR, and I am always appreciative of their knowledge and advice. My desire is to continue to serve the residents of St. Mary’s County and maintain open communication and ensure that property owner’s interests are heard.”